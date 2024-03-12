News

Oscar 2024: tutti i vincitori

12/03/2024 Eleonora Materazzo Ultimissime, zz-top

OPPENHEIMER PIGLIA TUTTO;IL BIS DI EMMA STONE CON POOR THINGS; A MANI VUOTE L’ITALIA CON IL FILM DI GARRONE

Ryan-Gosling-OSCAROppenheimer ha messo il segno su questa notte degli Oscar 2024 conquistando 7 statuette e adombrando la concorrenza di Barbie,  Killers of flower moon di Scorsese e dell’Italia (Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone) che sono rimasti a bocca asciutta. È stato anche l’anno dei grandi assenti. Mancavano infatti il maestro Hayao Miyazaki e Wes Anderson a ritirare rispettivamente i premi per il Miglior film d’animazione con Il ragazzo e l’airone e il Miglior cortometraggio con La meravigliosa storia di Harry Sugar. Prendente invece Sean Lennon, figlio di John e Yoko, per ritirare l’Oscar al miglior corto d’animazione War is over. Immancabili i riferimenti alle guerre in corso, quella tra Palestina e Israele e quella in Ucraina. Cillian Murphy, nel suo discorso, ha dedicato il suo Oscar, “visto che viviamo nel mondo creato dall’atomica, a chi invece porta pace nel mondo”.

Ma questa sarà ricordata anche come la notte dei migliori due outfit che si ricordino: quello di Ryan Gosling in total fuxia che si è esibito sulle note di I am Ken, trasformando il Dolby Theatre nel più grande dei karoke che si ricordino, e poi il total nude di John Cena, con addosso solo un paio di Birkenstock ai piedi. Ecco tutti i premiati:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomia di una caduta
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Povere creature!
  • La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Il ragazzo e l’airone
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Perfect Days (Giappone)
  • La società della neve (Spagna)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)
  • La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Night of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo, Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, Il Colore Viola
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nya
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Justine Triet, Anatomia di una caduta
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere creature!
  • Jonathan Glazer, La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!
  • La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Anatomia di una caduta
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • Anatomia di una caduta
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR COSTUME

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!
  • La società della neve

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

  • The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken, Barbie
  • It Never Went Away, American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For?, Barbie

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • La zona d’interesse

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
