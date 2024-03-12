Oscar 2024: tutti i vincitori

OPPENHEIMER PIGLIA TUTTO;IL BIS DI EMMA STONE CON POOR THINGS; A MANI VUOTE L’ITALIA CON IL FILM DI GARRONE

Oppenheimer ha messo il segno su questa notte degli Oscar 2024 conquistando 7 statuette e adombrando la concorrenza di Barbie, Killers of flower moon di Scorsese e dell’Italia (Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone) che sono rimasti a bocca asciutta. È stato anche l’anno dei grandi assenti. Mancavano infatti il maestro Hayao Miyazaki e Wes Anderson a ritirare rispettivamente i premi per il Miglior film d’animazione con Il ragazzo e l’airone e il Miglior cortometraggio con La meravigliosa storia di Harry Sugar. Prendente invece Sean Lennon, figlio di John e Yoko, per ritirare l’Oscar al miglior corto d’animazione War is over. Immancabili i riferimenti alle guerre in corso, quella tra Palestina e Israele e quella in Ucraina. Cillian Murphy, nel suo discorso, ha dedicato il suo Oscar, “visto che viviamo nel mondo creato dall’atomica, a chi invece porta pace nel mondo”.

Ma questa sarà ricordata anche come la notte dei migliori due outfit che si ricordino: quello di Ryan Gosling in total fuxia che si è esibito sulle note di I am Ken, trasformando il Dolby Theatre nel più grande dei karoke che si ricordino, e poi il total nude di John Cena, con addosso solo un paio di Birkenstock ai piedi. Ecco tutti i premiati:

MIGLIOR FILM

American Fiction

Anatomia di una caduta

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Povere creature!

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Il ragazzo e l’airone

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Giappone)

La società della neve (Spagna)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)

La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, Il Colore Viola

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nya

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MIGLIOR REGIA

Justine Triet, Anatomia di una caduta

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere creature!

Jonathan Glazer, La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Anatomia di una caduta

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR COSTUME

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

La società della neve

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

American Fiction

Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Povere Creature!

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

MIGLIOR SONORO

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

La zona d’interesse

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI