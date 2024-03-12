Oscar 2024: tutti i vincitori

OPPENHEIMER PIGLIA TUTTO;IL BIS DI EMMA STONE CON POOR THINGS; A MANI VUOTE L’ITALIA CON IL FILM DI GARRONE
Oppenheimer ha messo il segno su questa notte degli Oscar 2024 conquistando 7 statuette e adombrando la concorrenza di Barbie, Killers of flower moon di Scorsese e dell’Italia (Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone) che sono rimasti a bocca asciutta. È stato anche l’anno dei grandi assenti. Mancavano infatti il maestro Hayao Miyazaki e Wes Anderson a ritirare rispettivamente i premi per il Miglior film d’animazione con Il ragazzo e l’airone e il Miglior cortometraggio con La meravigliosa storia di Harry Sugar. Prendente invece Sean Lennon, figlio di John e Yoko, per ritirare l’Oscar al miglior corto d’animazione War is over. Immancabili i riferimenti alle guerre in corso, quella tra Palestina e Israele e quella in Ucraina. Cillian Murphy, nel suo discorso, ha dedicato il suo Oscar, “visto che viviamo nel mondo creato dall’atomica, a chi invece porta pace nel mondo”.
Ma questa sarà ricordata anche come la notte dei migliori due outfit che si ricordino: quello di Ryan Gosling in total fuxia che si è esibito sulle note di I am Ken, trasformando il Dolby Theatre nel più grande dei karoke che si ricordino, e poi il total nude di John Cena, con addosso solo un paio di Birkenstock ai piedi. Ecco tutti i premiati:
MIGLIOR FILM
- American Fiction
- Anatomia di una caduta
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Povere creature!
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
- Il ragazzo e l’airone
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Giappone)
- La società della neve (Spagna)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)
- La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
MIGLIOR CORTO D’ANIMAZIONE
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
MIGLIOR CORTO LIVE ACTION
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomia di una caduta
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, Il Colore Viola
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nya
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Justine Triet, Anatomia di una caduta
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Povere creature!
- Jonathan Glazer, La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Anatomia di una caduta
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- Anatomia di una caduta
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR COSTUME
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
- La società della neve
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature!
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
MIGLIOR SONORO
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- La zona d’interesse
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon